“Alonso is a leader: he brings demand and ambition”

05/17/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

After a season debut with some doubts because they were not at the same level as in 2020, the improvements made to the A521 begin to work and Alpine is closer to McLaren and Ferrari. Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, he is satisfied with the progression of the Formula 1 team and blames Fernando Alonso for the success to a large extent, since he considers that more than ever, experience is a degree.

De Meo assures that Alonso is perfectly fulfilling the role of leader that he asked him when he joined the team after two years away from Formula 1. The objective is to continue with the great steps that Renault took in 2020 until now to become a large team from the 2022 regulation change.

“Obviously, Fernando is bringing all the experience he has, but also the demand and ambition. He is a person that we all know how demanding he is. At the beginning of the season, I asked him to have the role of leader within the team and do so. is performing very well, “says the head of the Renault Group, who at the time was the great supporter of the signing of Fernando.

“I would be happy if we achieved some podiums and something else compared to last year. But what makes me happier is seeing a very solid team and seeing a progression. What people don’t see, maybe it will be seen next year, is what if we prepare and find solutions for 2022 we can be truly competitive “, De Meo concludes in words for Sky F1 Italia.