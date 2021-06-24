Alonso, in progression and with new suspension

06/24/2021 at 4:45 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso He faces the double in Austria on a clear ascent, after his two brilliant laps at the end of the Azerbaijan GP (6th) and a solvent performance in France (8th). “I am not yet at perfection, but I think things are going better. For me and also for the team, maximizing the whole weekend, not only having good free practice but also completing the weekend. I have scored good points in the last two races and there is still room for improvement to keep the momentum going. I think there is more to come & rdquor ;, assured the Spaniard in Spielberg.

“The forecast for this weekend is that it rains in training, and I need it not to go directly to Sunday & rdquor ;, he added Ferdinand, which he has dropped out on five of his seven visits to Austria. “Thanks for the reminder, this time I will be more careful and try to see the checkered flag. But it is a good circuit, it is a very short lap, so the qualifying is quite compressed, everyone is in two or three tenths of a second, so it will be a weekend in which you must make it perfect on Saturday and Sunday if you want to score points, because it will be a very even grid “, has analyzed the Asturian.

“Having two weekends on the same circuit might change the way things are prepared a bit, especially in the second grand prix. After only having a day and a half of testing in winter, I think a lot of teams will use these two. weekends for some experiments on the configuration of the car, “said Alonso, who this weekend will have a new front suspension on his Alpine A521, different from that of his partner Esteban Ocon.