He downplays age when Bisbal talks about big returns to Formula 1

Insists on how decisive the car is in the performance of a driver

Fernando Alonso has spoken of Formula 1 again in one of the talks he organizes these days to liven up the confinement of his fans. The Spanish pilot has defended one of his theses: in the engine, age does not matter, only the time and it is explained with a very clear example.

David Bisbal, a great fan of Formula 1, has insisted on the question that will probably reach Fernando Alonso’s mailbox the most, ‘When will he return to Formula 1?’. The singer has reviewed great returns in the engine and trusts that the Spanish pilot will follow this path someday.

“It is that, Fernando, we saw him with Michael who returned; with Kimi, after the rallies, we all have that hope that you will return,” Bisbal said yesterday in a live on Instagram with Fernando.

Fernando reminded him that in Formula 1, as Räikkönen and Vettel have repeated recently, age is not the important thing, but the time and he explains it with the example we have in Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, at 34, beat the Valtteri Bottas of 29.

“We have seen him with Carlos in the Dakar, age counts relatively … Hamilton is 34 years old and Bottas 20 and something … and he runs more than 30, here the important thing is the chrono“, Fernando summarizes.

So David has come to mind a question that assails many fans and it is if we would notice great improvement if instead of Robert Kubica or George Russell, Charles Leclerc was at Williams.

“It would be very similar, the 20 drivers in Formula 1 are all exceptional. You can do a few tenths of each other, but when we see the starting grills, you see that they are by teams. If you are in another team, you can put something higher, but little more, “acknowledges Fernando.

So David has highlighted Fernando’s ability to stand out with a mid-grid car. “Well … You always have,” Bisbal pointed out.

However, Fernando, in an exercise in modesty, has recognized that whenever he has won it has been because he has had a good enough machine. “When I’ve won I’ve had a car good enough to be there. In the race you do need that talent to finish the job; but in terms of pure speed, we are all very even “, Fernando describes to close.

