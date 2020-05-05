The Asturian is open to return to compete in Le Mans

Highlight one of the main differences between WEC and Formula

Fernando Alonso started 2020 by facing a new challenge in his career when participating for the first time in the Dakar Rally. The Asturian does not have many plans in the competition in the rest of the year, except for the Indianapolis 500 Miles. However, the Spanish has already made a decision for 2021.

Many have been the rumors and comments, also the wishes, about a possible return to Formula 1. Alonso has not revealed what category he will focus on, but will announce it as soon as possible.

“It’s something I’ve been responding to since 2018. I wanted to experience something different, like the WEC, Daytona or Dakar, and I also wanted to put F1 and its ‘ecosystem’ aside a little bit. I always said that the new F1 rules could do I was hungry again, but now the new rules have been delayed to 2022. I know what I’m going to do next year, I hope to announce it soon, “he said in a live on Instagram.

Something else that Alonso is very clear about is that his relationship with the WEC did not reach its final end after he left Toyota at the end of the 2018-2019 season. The world champion of Resistance has revealed that at some point he will return to compete at Le Mans.

“Yes, I would say yes. Hypercars seem like a great project and so do LMDhs. There are many things for the future that can give a boost to the Resistance. I do not know when, but I will be again –in Le Mans–”, he stated. .

Precisely contesting the mythical test is one of the many objectives of Oviedo. Alonso has stressed how much he enjoyed the two occasions in which he was part of it in 2018 and 2019.

“I always wanted to race at Le Mans, but my experience with Toyota and the two victories surpassed everything. When you have the adrenaline and passion of Le Mans your race is short, you want to run even more hours. It was a fantastic experience,” explained.

After being crowned world champion twice in Formula 1 and once in WEC, the Asturian has highlighted one of the great differences between the two categories. He relates that the focus of a career in both categories has little to do.

“Driving is very different. F1 revolves around performance, you have to try to do everything perfectly lap after lap. Endurance is about having a good balance and good reliability: you don’t push the car to its true limit in all corners or you do not get on all the pianos. You also have to be more instinctive, because you are folding cars on all laps, “he said to finish.

