Fernando believes that the World Resistance Championship offers more possibilities for growth

He thinks having an F1 team would bring him more headaches than happiness

What is Fernando Alonso’s long-term plan? The Spanish pilot yesterday revealed that he already knows what he will do in 2021, but he also thinks further and is clear about what is possible and what is impossible. One option that arises is to assemble your own team in the Endurance World Cup. Having a set in Formula 1, however, does not cross his mind.

Alonso’s short-term plans involve continuing to compete. However, like every athlete at his age, he has already begun to consider what will come next. When his stage as a pilot ends, Alonso has revealed that he does not rule out “having a team in the Endurance World Championship”.

Fernando, who already owns a Formula Renault team and another simracing team, sees at WEC a good stage to set up a team and be successful. However, the two-time F1 champion assures that he rules out “100%” having a team in the Grand Circus.

The Asturian pilot is clear that he does not want to put himself in the shoes of men like Toto Wolff or Mattia Binotto, not even an investor like Lawrence Stroll, because he thinks that having a set in Formula 1 would mean more headaches for him than satisfactions.

“People ask me why I don’t go into F1 with my own team, but I am very clear that not because it generates more worries than happiness“Alonso comments in a live on Instagram with the official account of the Resistance World Cup.

Fernando believes that WEC makes it easier for teams starting from scratch. “You can take your own car and grow,” he summarizes.

However, to know a possible future team for Alonso it will still take a few years. The first thing is to know what you will do in 2021, something you have already decided and will announce soon.

