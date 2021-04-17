Alonso happy with the first j …

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified seventh in FP1 and 13th in FP2. His best time of the day was 1’16 ”835, 1.2 seconds behind Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

April 16, 2021 (18:15 CET)

Fernando Alonso with his Alpine on Friday the Imola

“It has been a good day and we have completed the program we had planned for today without problems,” said Fernando Alonso after playing the first day of practice at the Imola circuit.

In the morning, during the first free session (FP1), Fernando Alonso qualified in seventh position by setting a best time of 1’17 ”457 after doing 23 laps of the Italian track.

In the afternoon all the drivers improved their times, and also Fernando Alonso, setting his best lap in 1’16 ”835, which placed him further away, in 13th place, after 27 laps.

These continued to comment Alonso at the end of the day on Friday: “Apart from the red flags and other incidents that stopped the two sessions, I was happy with the new parts that we have placed in the car and I have noticed an improvement in performance.

Tomorrow the FP3 will be held –at 11am (CET) – and qualifying at 2pm, and this is expected by Alonso. “Let’s see where we are tomorrow, and if we are lucky, above all there is much to come. As we suspected, everything will be very tight again, so qualifying will be interesting. It was great to drive back to Imola and feel the car in these high grip conditions. “