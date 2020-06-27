This afternoon the fight for the Virtual Triple Crown is decided with a last date at Le Mans. After the events in Monaco and Indianapolis, two former Formula 1 drivers like Fernando Alonso and Juan Pablo Montoya are the clear favorites for the Legends Trophy title at the legendary La Sarthe circuit.

In the first test of this third season of the ‘All-Star Series’ organized by The Race, the Asturian won a victory and a podium in Monaco. However, in Indianapolis there was not much luck and both Juan Pablo Montoya and David Brabham lurk in the championship.

Alonso leads the championship with 156 points in the absence of this afternoon’s test, but Montoya is only three points and Brabham fourteen. The French track will decide an exciting championship in which Jenson Button will surely play a crucial role – he could not be in Monaco, but he returned to Indianapolis with a victory.

