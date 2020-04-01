The Spanish does not have a suitable simulator at home, not even a steering wheel

Claims to train two hours a day to maintain fitness

Competition motorsport has organized multiple Esports races in recent weeks, highlighting official categories such as the IndyCar to Formula 1. However, Fernando Alonso has not participated in any despite being invited. The Spanish has explained the reasons that have led him not to be part of these tests.

Alonso, who is confined to his home in Switzerland as the authorities dictate, does not have the necessary means to participate. It should be noted that other pilots such as Carlo Sainz have a simulator in their own home.

“He has caught me at home and here I have no simulator or anything. I only have the ‘Play’ and I have a remote control, but you don’t have the same feelings for remote controlled cars. I do play soccer or basketball or other games” , He has affirmed in the direct of Instagram that he has shared with the singer David Bisbal.

However, Alonso has made it clear that the categories have taken an interest in him to participate in Esports races. In addition, he stressed that with the current situation he does not have the head to think too much about other things.

“There are many races this weekend from various championships that are organizing virtual races, such as the IndyCar. They invite me to all of them and I always say that I would love to but I have a command. Anyway, with this, thinking about races is hard for me. “, has explained.

The Spanish has also shared how he trains to prepare for challenges such as the Indianapolis 500 Miles, which have been postponed until August, without having a simulator or something similar at home.

“I don’t have a car simulator to be able to practice a little, so all I can do is physical. I have a treadmill, a bicycle with a roller and I take it out to the garage. I open the garage door to see a little air. and there I am giving him cane. I try to set myself two hours a day, it does not matter tomorrow or afternoon, but when I go down I know that I will be there for two hours “, he said to finish.

