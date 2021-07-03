Alonso expects more in Austria after his top 10 on Friday

Fernando Alonso managed to sneak into the 10 fastest on Friday of the ninth round of the 2021 Formula 1 season, the Austrian GP. The Spanish rider, who was ninth a week ago after a great start, managed to complete 34 laps, even though he played only one practice session.

Alpine’s junior Guanyu Zhou was the one who got on the Asturian’s car in FP1 in the morning with the number # 37 and was able to be 14th, half a second behind Esteban Ocon.

Alonso was one of the first to hit the track in the afternoon, trying to make up for lost time as soon as possible, and for this he mounted the prototype that Pirelli wants to debut at the British GP, with a new carcass.

In a circuit with less temperature than a week ago, the times were faster and the Spaniard managed to drop to 1: 05.393 on the softs during his 34 laps to the Red Bull Ring. This saw him slip into the final eighth position, 0.870 seconds behind Hamilton, the fastest, and 0.134 faster than Ocon.

“It was good to get back in the car this afternoon, especially with the C5 tire compound, which we did not have last weekend. It was good to test some laps with them, both in short runs and in long runs,” commented the two-time champion of the world in Austria.

“I think we still have to work to fine-tune the car’s set-up; with this tire compound, perhaps, we have a different balance. It has been a fairly uneventful FP2 for us and we hope that there is more to come tomorrow.”

“We are always more competitive on Fridays than later on Saturdays and Sundays, unfortunately. But we continued to complete our program, because we had something to test in the car today. We don’t have the answer yet, but we will analyze it in the evening. It has been a useful day. , happy with the balance, but we still have to find some speed for tomorrow, “added the Spaniard.

When asked about his accident with Kimi Raikkonen during the long runs of FP2, where the Finn seemed to bother him and Alonso commented on the radio that it seemed that no one had mirrors, he said: “Last week I had a perfect weekend in terms of traffic, no problems. But Today every time we put on a new game there was chaos in the last corners. But that’s what it is, it’s Austria, it’s a one-minute lap and I just hope that tomorrow we can have a clean lap in qualifying. ”

For its part, Davide Brivio, Alpine F1 Racing Director, added: “We had a productive day and it was a different Friday than usual. First of all, we had Zhou in the car this morning. He did a good job, he made no mistakes. and he has set competitive times. You can be satisfied with his performance and his work, and we are very happy for him. “

“We have also tested the prototype tire in both sessions to prepare for the next race, which has been positive. An important part of the day has been learning as much as possible about the C5 compound. The tires are a softer level this weekend and now we have the information to analyze it. Tonight we will review everything to see what options we can make for the rest of the weekend. “

