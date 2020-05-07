Ensures that it is “an experience for life”

Talk about the challenges and learnings of the popular endurance race

Fernando Alonso, twice winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota, recommends Valentino Rossi to dare to compete in the 24 hours of Le Mans. The Spanish advises the seven-time MotoGP champion, who is considering the endurance race as one of his possible plans when he leaves the bikes.

2020 may be Valentino Rossi’s last year in MotoGP. While the Italian decides whether to continue or not, he has an eye on the future and a few months ago he assured that he would like to run the 24 hours of Le Mans once he leaves the bikes. Fernando Alonso, twice winner at the La Sarthe circuit, recommends the experience 100%, but advises him to prepare well.

“I would tell him to do it, to try it, of course, because it is an experience for life. Then, he has to prepare the race well, everything is very professional and very competitive, it is not just resisting, there is no time to relax “, explains Alonso in a live on Instagram with the account of the 24 hours of Le Mans, according to Marca.

Alonso warns Rossi about some of the challenges that Le Mans poses, that the Spaniard lived through his own skin and confesses that it is a test that is enjoyed, even if it is hard.

“You need to work mentally, because there are moments when you feel low and you have to accept it, take care of food, rest … You enjoy it, but you work a lot,” he points out.

Alonso believes that if Rossi is encouraged, he will realize how important union and teamwork is in Resistencia, much more than in F1 and MotoGP, as this is one of the lessons that Fernando del WEC.

“I like bonding with colleagues. In F1 everything is very extreme, very tense. It does not give you the opportunity to enjoy with colleagues, but here everything is shared. It is fantastic and I was not used to it, nor to receive messages They taught me a lot Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima. That the team works well benefits you “, summarizes Fernando.

Alonso and Rossi know each other personally, since they coincided in the concentration that Ferrari made in 2011 at Madonna di Campiglio, which Fernando attended as the Scuderia starting driver and Rossi as Ducati driver.

