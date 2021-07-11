Alonso does not trust Mercedes

Mercedes has already warned that it is going to improve its car with an engine update and an aerodynamic improvement and the director engineering

Mercedes, Andrew Shovlin, revealed that for the next race, in the GP of Great Britain, those of the star are planning to bring “a great update quite exciting.” And it is that Fernando Alonso already warned him a few days ago in an event of Alpine in Barcelona: do not take for granted that Red Bull y Verstappen you are going to be as superior as you are now throughout the course.

“The performances of the teams come and go a bit. The preseason was regular for Mercedes but then the year started and they won the first races, something a bit surprising. Then Red Bull now seems to have taken a bit of a head start. But you have to be very cautious, especially with Mercedes when it comes to not taking them into account ”, commented the Spaniard, sure that “It’s going to be a pretty tight year in the fight for the title and even for what is not the title ”.

In this sense, He pointed out that in an F1 so even at the head and especially in the middle zone, it will be key to see how it affects the performance of the cars, especially that of the tires, on different circuits and depending on the changes in the weather.. All this, due to the enormous change in performance of the tires that has been seen throughout the course, even during the same weekend, as soon as the track changed conditions.

“We have seen a bit random performance from team to team, depending on the circuit, the temperature … even on the same circuit in Austria we saw a very strong Ferrari in the race the first weekend and already more normal in the second. We ourselves, in the second week were going much faster, on the clock even fighting for the Top-5, and in the race, surely if you started from that position, we would have fought for the Top-5 ”, commented Fernando.

“There is that little spark that can change from one weekend to the next, which is what keeps you hopeful and alert. Every weekend it seems that there may be a positive or a negative surprise. Let’s see how the year will be ”, concluded the Spanish Alpine rider in this regard.