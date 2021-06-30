Alonso confirms he had talks with Red Bull

Fernando Alonso yesterday gave an interview to Zero Wave, to the program ‘El Transistor’, the last one with Jose Ramón de la Morena, in which he referred to the great opportunity that the F1 with its 2022 regulation changes, something for which Alpine He is looking to find the key to his new car for next year to get back up next to the Asturian. The Spaniard also recalled that in his first year back to the F1 the important thing is your preparation more than the results at the wheel of an Alpine that until the end of the course should only allow you to fight for points, if nothing strange happens. In addition, in a series of questions that he had to answer in a short way, when asked if he had talked to Red Bull in his two years out of F1, the Oviedo was clear: “I had conversations with Red Bull during my absence, with Mercedes none”. In this sense, it must be remembered that MD already revealed exclusively in August 2019 that Fernando Alonso had refused to go to Red Bull in 2020.

ALONSO, SMILE IN 2021 AND ITS PREPARATION FOR 2022

“When you are in F1 you know what positions you can aspire to. If you stay ahead you will be very satisfied. There are football teams that if they reach the Europa League it is a success. It’s frustrating, but my return this year is focused on 2022. I could have lived it from home but the best thing was to be here ”, he commented.

“The current car is a bit abandoned. It will not have substantial evolution in any team. All factories are working for next year because the car is not going to look like it at all. At Alpine we are very happy in what we are working on for 2022. It is all a coin in the air, Mercedes, Red Bull are sure to have a competitive car. But the cars in the mid-zone have a dreamed of opportunity to be at the level of the leaders ”.

SHORT ANSWERS

“Without a change in the rules, I would not have returned to Formula 1.”

“This year it is difficult to make the podium, it is more expensive than last season.”

“I am not sure who will win the World Cup.”

“I don’t know if I have a chance to be World Champion again.”

“I hope Carlos Sainz can be champion but it is difficult to predict, without pressure.”

“I think Hamilton to be champion so many times and to get so much out of the car has a higher level. And Verstappen the same. I believe that too ”.

“Haaland or Mbappé? Both”.