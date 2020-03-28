The Spanish is in Switzerland and takes the opportunity to draw and play sports at home

He acknowledges that the situation has taken away the desire to compete for the moment

Fernando Alonso has shared a few minutes with fans through his Instagram profile along with Marc Márquez and Jesús Calleja. The Asturian has expressed his concern about the coronavirus crisis and has commented on how he passes the days of confinement.

The Asturian has explained that he follows a kind of routine every day to make the quarantine more enjoyable. Right now he is in Switzerland and he takes the opportunity to sunbathe, draw, play sports, etc. In addition, it has collaborated with the campaign promoted by Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol together with the Red Cross to fight the virus.

“We don’t waste time on useless things. We will try to have challenges: learn to cook, play sports, work, draw … that are not wasted months. You have to take good care of yourself and not go out and be calm. ”

“The first few days I drew and trying to kill time. I don’t have that much time, the days go by too quickly. With all the news that comes out you are very helpless and it is very sad“, has added.

That sadness of which Alonso speaks has even made him lose the desire to compete right now. He feels that putting on the jumpsuit and helmet is something completely secondary in an epidemic that affects the entire planet.

In fact, with the postponement of the Indianapolis 500 Miles, he felt a little indifferent. His priority right now is that everything goes back to the way it was before and everyone is healthy.

“I did not give it importance. I passed the date and I said well. If it is the 23rd, well, if it is in October, well. Putting on the jumpsuit and helmet I see it as something very superficial now. You have to get back to normal before and go through all this. ”

When asked about his future, the Oviedo player is clear: he wants to be happy wherever he goes.

“People want me to race Formula 1, Le Mans, the Indy, the Dakar because it’s cool … I have to dose myself and choose the challenges I have to face. I am at a moment in my life where I want to have fun and feel good ”

During these first two weeks of isolation, Alonso has also viewed the first episodes of his documentary ‘Fernando’. The folks at Amazon Prime Video accompanied him on his adventures at the WEC, the 2019 Indy 500 and the Dakar Rally.

“They have followed me throughout the past year. I have seen the first episodes of the documentary. It has been very cool. I have lived the year with four more people around me. I have not been overwhelmed. Maybe in the Indy because we did not qualify. But it didn’t bother me, you have to tell people about things, “said Alonso to finish.

