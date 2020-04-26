The Asturian highlights the power of the V10 engines and the ‘war’ of tires

Remember his debut in Formula 1 with an anecdote from Minardi

Fernando Alonso has chosen what, in his opinion, is the most exciting Formula 1 in history. The two-time world champion is left with the end of the era of V10 engines, specifically the 2004 and 2005 seasons, in which the engines exceeded 900 horsepower and the tire ‘war’ between Michelin and Bridgestone offered variety in the grill.

Fernando was the last driver to be proclaimed champion with a single-seater shoe with a V10 engine, the Renault R25. The Asturian remembers that time with a smile, knowing that the cars were prepared to exceed the established limits. “I think so, the years 2004 and 2005 by far,” Alonso has chosen as the most exciting F1, in an interview for the Marca newspaper.

“Because the car was more powerful, there was a tire war between Bridgestone and Michelin, tires that made us roll a couple of seconds faster and the engines were 900 horsepower. Even with the aerodynamics so precarious six years ago, compared to the one at Cheste now we were shooting at 1’08 ” by 1’14 ” ten years later, six seconds faster. Those cars will be difficult to match “.

A few years ago, in 2001, a very young man from Oviedo made his debut in Formula 1 – at the Australian Grand Prix – at the hands of a Minardi team that was not going through a good financial moment. Alonso tells some of the ‘secrets’ of his debut, such as having to learn the buttons on the wheel the day before.

“I don’t think it was that bad – the Minardi – especially the chassis. The engine was a Cosworth out of date from a year ago and it was not at a very good level but the car, for the debut, was phenomenal: it braked a lot more than any car I had tested, it accelerated much more, it ran much more and it seemed to me that it was very good at that time “.

“What also happened is that the team was about to disappear. We did not race before running that first race, I learned the wheel a day before going running and in free practice, leaving the Pit-Lane, I could not find the button deadlock … everything was complicated, “he added.

On the other hand, Alonso has revealed the intrahistory of his arrival in Formula 1. The Spanish had an offer from Ferrari to run with Prost and another from Renault to do it with Minardi. Finally he opted for the formation of Flavio Briatore and, afterwards, he managed to be champion in 2005 and 2006.

“There was also nothing firm – with Ferrari -. I had the opportunity to race with Prost, who had a Ferrari engine, which is as if someone now has the opportunity to race with Sauber or Toro Rosso, it has nothing to do with Ferrari. Prost only had a Ferrari engine and the offer was to race there and then maybe be a Ferrari tester or maybe not and go back to the F3000 “.

“They did not assure me anything, while Renault did offer me a possibility with a better perspective: to run at Minardi for a year but then officially enter Renault and at the most be a tester year to finally be able to run. I won two championships with Renault and I’m not complaining, that worked out well for me, “said Alonso to conclude.

