Fernando Alonso has made one of his usual Instagram direct in this quarantine, this time with his friends from La Bicicleta Café. The Spanish has taken stock of all the categories in which he has competed and I have revealed which is his favorite and the one that he has the most fun with.

The Asturian considers karting to be the most special thing for him. Alonso has highlighted the main difference between driving a kart and being behind the wheel of a Formula 1 or a WEC car. The two-time world champion prefers a category in which it is the pilot who makes the main difference and not the equipment that each one has.

“For fun, karting is still the purest motor modality, where all the components are the same and basic. There is little power and you have to go very fine, it does not forgive you any mistake. It is like your first love, because since you are child you have a steering wheel in your hands. It is something that is very noticeable to you. I was 14 years driving a kart, so I stay with the karts in terms of fun, “he said.

Alonso, who debuted at the 2020 Dakar rally in the Saudi Arabian desert, has fond memories of that special moment in his career. He has highlighted the main change he faced and has been grateful for having an adventure partner like Marc Coma.

“It was a very nice experience – the Dakar – a challenge, because going from the asphalt to the rally cars is a suicide jump. Going to the toughest rally on the planet was a bit too risky. But I was lucky to be in the right team and with the right people. With Marc Coma’s experience, it was a little easier for me, “he explained.

The Oviedo is happy with the result he obtained. It should be remembered that he finished thirteenth in his first participation. He believes that he can be satisfied with the way in which he faced this new challenge and is clear about the biggest complication that was found.

“A nice challenge to discover the Dakar and the enormous joy of feeling competitive, since I could be in the top 5 in many stages, even with the mistakes I made. For me or for anyone who comes from circuits, the biggest complication is not knowing what is going to come, because each meter is new. Coming from circuits, suddenly that every ten seconds you find a surprise, it was very stressful. It is the greatest difficulty that I found, “he said to finish.

