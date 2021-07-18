Alonso, Carmona and Miranda had their rust removed in Madrid

The boxing gym chain The Boxer Club celebrated its big day, this Sunday, at the Movistar Magariños pavilion in Madrid. It was a day of celebration for them, culminating in a boxing evening in which three of the great names of the noble art in Spain had their rust removed. The stellar fight of the day was taken by Jonathan Alonso, who won by unanimous decision (triple 60-54) to David Bency. Despite the stoppage of more than a year and a half (he had not entered the ring since December 2019), ‘Maravilla’ once again demonstrated his great technical concepts and gave a display of talent. Again it is ready for whatever comes.

Before it was the turn of Jennifer Miranda, who got rid of Kalina Nikolova. The Andalusian won by KO in the third round. Despite arriving with some physical problems, he showed plenty of quality and with a great job with the jab he took care of his opponent. With his fifth professional victory, the ‘Storm’ hopes to “have continuity” and thus be able to qualify for a great international title. ANDIt is ranked number 4 in the EBU (European body) and 10 in the WBA. The great opportunity is near.

For its part, Samuel Carmona once again demonstrated that it is pure spectacle. He defeated Joel Sánchez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-63 and 60-54) in a fight in which he inflicted a great punishment, but could not with the harshness of his opponent. The Olympic diploma in Rio 2016 he boxed for the last time in February 2020. Since then he has been waiting to play the Interim WBA World Fly Championship. The pandemic has deprived him of it, but he is ready to accept the challenge as soon as the call arrives. Finally, on the professional side, Nano Santana added his second victory in 2021 by beating Stefan Nicolae by unanimous decision (39-36, 40-35 and 40-35). The Gran Canaria is shot for his next goal: the Nacional del gallo. An interesting rematch against Caco Barreto awaits him. The event was completed with seven very interesting amateur suits.