Alonso, Carmona and Miranda break their drought in Madrid

The pandemic has greatly affected Spanish boxing, a sport that lives mostly from the box office. For that reason, in this 2021 most of the fighters are beginning to remove the rust. This Sunday, at the Movistar Magariños in Madrid (18:00, Proximia Boxeo Español), three of the most advanced fighters who have not boxed for a year and a half will return to action.

The stellar combat of the night will have as protagonist Jonathan Alonso (19-1, 7 KO), who has not stepped into the ring since the first DAZN evening in Spain (December 12, 2019). In this time he has had several evenings that have fallen (in Oviedo) and has also recorded a series for Netflix. Now, “he can’t wait to go back,” he tells AS. David Bency awaits him in six rounds on Sunday. A lawsuit to re-shoot and look at the future from its good international position.

Before it will be the turn of Jennifer Miranda (4-0, 0 KO). The Andalusian has not boxed since December 2019. In her head she was “getting the desired continuity”, but the pandemic stopped her. With two Nationals in the professional field, at his head were great international titles. It could not be at the moment and the stops made him “consider withdrawal“He revealed in the podcast ‘Boxing on the Run’. He did not do so since his 34 years is back with the intention of winning Kalina Nikolova and waiting for the great fight. He is WBA No. 10 at featherweight. The option could be close.

For its part, Samuel Carmona (4-0, 3 KO) is of the three the one who has been unemployed the least time, but who has lost the most. He boxed in February 2020. He lifted the WBA Intercontinental off the fly and his next stop was the WBA Interim World Cup in the category against Luis Concepción. The pandemic threw everything into the game and, being his Russian promoter and having to fight in that country, where entry restrictions are very great, he has not been able to box and has had to wait. At 25 he is not in a hurry, but he needs to shoot and he will do it six rounds in front of Joel Sánchez.

Professional bouts open them Nano Santana (8-3, 1 KO). In his case he has already been able to shoot, since he got into the ring in March. He came from an inactivity of one year and three months, so his coach Carlos Formento wanted more shooting. It will be seen in four rounds against Stefan Nicolae. The lawsuit serves as a set-up to play the Spanish Bantamweight Championship. He is an official aspirant and must face Caco Barreto, against whom he already offered a very beautiful fight (he lost it) in March 2019. Before the four rented lawsuits, there will be seven amateur matches, highlighting that except for one boxer, the rest come from The Boxer Club centers, the company that organizes the event.