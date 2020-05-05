Brown confirms that all three are interested in running a race with McLaren

Coronavirus test restrictions complicate Button and Johnson’s debut

Alonso’s plans to race the Indianapolis GP in July go ahead

McLaren CEO Zak Brown acknowledges that Jimmie Johnson and Jenson Button are interested in racing in Arrow McLaren Schmidt Peterson’s third IndyCar car and that Fernando Alonso may be competing in more races this year in addition to the 500 Miles of Indianapolis.

Brown has named Fernando Alonso, Jimmie Johnson and Jenson Button as candidates to drive McLaren’s third car in the IndyCar. Before the global coronavirus outbreak, Alonso planned to participate in the Indianapolis GP in preparation for the Indianapolis 500 Miles. Although the appointment has been postponed to July 4, Fernando’s plan remains.

On the other hand, seven-time Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson was scheduled to try out the IndyCar Mclaren at Barber Motorsports Park in April, with a view to participating in some future race, albeit more looking towards 2021.

Third, the American website Motorsport.com says that McLaren was considering getting Jenson Button in his third car for the Road America appointment, scheduled for June 21.

However, in both Johnson’s and Button’s case, the coronavirus changes the situation as they are two pilots with no IndyCar experience and the restrictions that exist right now regarding the tests complicate their debut in the American category.

“I have talked to all three. All three like IndyCar, they all want to race and they are all very competitive. I think IndyCar has just limited its tests, so unfortunately that will complicate this year because I don’t think any of them they like to get into a car without a warm-up on a Friday, “Brown told Motorsport.com.

“I think all three are too professional and know that the sport is too competitive to think that they can just jump into the car without enough tests, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of them or all three in an IndyCar at some point and I think it would be exciting, “says McLaren’s chief executive.

.