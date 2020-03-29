The Asturian will make a decision about his future after the summer

One of the things he misses the most is playing soccer with his friends

Fernando Alonso has clarified that, given the situation that practically the whole world lives in relation to the Covid-19 coronavirus, the next step in his sports career is not one of his priorities right now. So he ‘asks’ for some time to unveil his plans beyond the Indianapolis 500 Miles.

“For me, it is difficult to talk about this right now. Right now everything is in ‘stand by’, nobody knows how long this is going to last. I think that running is the 1,000th priority right now, although I am trying to set goals and objectives for myself that things go ahead. I’ll make the decision after the summer, “said Alonso on Instagram.

The two-time world champion in Formula 1 is aware of the situation society is experiencing today. Much of the world is confined at home, and for this reason he performs live on Instagram almost daily to entertain his fans. In that sense, Fernando hopes to be able to connect with Flavio Briatore one day to ‘animate’ the live shows.

“Another one of these days at home with bad news of everything that is happening in the world, especially in Spain. Trying to spend the days in the best way and doing different activities. I hope you are well. One day we should bring Flavio here to an Instagram live. ”

“If I tell you the truth, I don’t miss anything in particular. The things that came to my mind the most were seeing my friends or my family, dining together, sharing moments and especially the most basic things. Playing soccer he wants a lot, but nothing related to racing, “he added.

On the other hand, the Oviedo has wanted to clarify his words on politics – a few weeks ago he commented on the government’s measures.

“I do not want to know anything about politics, nor do any of the measures seem right or wrong to me, I only want the good for everyone. It is a fact, it is not my opinion, other measures could have been taken, but I do not want criticize anyone, “said Alonso to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.