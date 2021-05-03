Alonso arrives in Barcelona wanting to ‘party’

05/03/2021 at 11:58 AM CEST

After three great prizes, Fernando Alonso begins to offer glimpses of his class. Alpine has improved the car it presented in Bahrain and the Asturian faces the Spanish GP with motivation after the driving lesson he gave in the last laps of the Portuguese GP.Fernando asked for “a margin of time & rdquor; to adapt again to procedures and Formula 1 cars after two years away from the ‘big circus’, driving very different cars in the World Endurance Championship, Daytona, Indianapolis or the Dakar Rally. In just three races the Asturian genius has already offered encouraging flashes, especially on Sunday in Portimao, a difficult circuit for everyone and unprecedented for Fernando. Despite the wind and his poor starting position (13th), he rallied to finish eighth and with a better lap time than his own. Hamilton.

Alpine has done its ‘homework’ and the improvements made to Imola are beginning to pay off. With these ‘ingredients’, Alonso acknowledges that he is eager to compete in Barcelona this week. “I’m looking forward to getting there. This year there was no preseason at the Circuit (it was reduced to three days in Bahrain) and for me it will be the first time that I ride with these cars on this track & rdquor ;, remember Ferdinand. After his problems in qualifying in Portugal, he underlines that this aspect will be decisive in the next two appointments on the calendar. “The time trial will be the most important thing both in Spain and in Monaco, where it is very difficult if not impossible to overtake, so it will be necessary to prepare well and work hard,” he warns.

In Portimao Alonso lost two positions at the start and passed the finish line 15th at the end of the first lap, while his teammate Esteban Ocon was seventh. In the last thirteen laps, Fernando cut 7.5 seconds compared to the Frenchman and finished the race just behind him, barely a second apart.

At your pit stop, Alonso put the Pirelli hard when Ocon was already on the track with that compound. And all things being equal, the times of the Spaniard made their superiority clear. Fernando started at 1’22 “lows and finished at 1’20” highs, while Ocon never reached 1’21 “. Alonso advanced to Giovinazzi, Gasly, Ricciardo and Sainz, until you get in the wake of your partner. The last lap of Ferdinand was 1,254 seconds faster than Or with. It was also almost a second better than that of Hamilton, winner of the race.

“I think we had a car to do a better place than eighth. Maybe a sixth would have been possible, a fifth I think not anymore. But I’m happy to have finished, “says the Asturian, who highlights his adaptation to Formula 1 two years after his retirement:” It has not been easy to have sensations. I continue to learn every lap I take, every time I get on. to the car, in every overtaking … every time a ‘safety car’ comes out and every time I touch a button I memorize how everything works “, says Alonso.

“In Portimao it was fun, in general I’m happy because it was a super weekend, despite the problems in the clock, which I still can’t explain & rdquor ;, he sums up. “In three races, I have a retirement that was due to car failure and twice in points. I can’t ask for more, although I still have a lot to improve & rdquor ;, he assumes. At 39 it is clear that Alonso He still wants to ‘party’.