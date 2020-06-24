The pilots are the image of the international campaign ‘We will not give up’

This initiative seeks to help families at risk to make their weekly purchase

Fernando Alonso and the Sainz are the image in Spain of the international campaign ‘We will not give up’. This initiative, which has been presented today in our country, seeks to raise funds to mitigate the effects of covid-19 on society, fight hunger and social exclusion.

Fernando Alonso and the Sainz put on the mask against the covid-19. They are the image in Spain of the international campaign ‘We will not give up’, devised by the Laps Foundation of the Italian Lapo Elkann. Our country takes over from Portugal and now it is your turn to mobilize the population to help those most in need.

Our motor sportsmen join well-known Spanish faces such as Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Resines, Carlos Jean, Fernando Tejero, Joana Lemos, José Coronado, Quique Dacosta, Miguel Induráin and Susi Díaz to ask for support for the ‘Solidarity Aid Card’ program of Action Against Hunger.

Just as the mask protects the health of those who wear it from the impact of the covid-19, the objective of this campaign is to protect from the economic effects of the pandemic, help the families most affected by this situation in Spain and prevent even six million people fall into social exclusion, without jobs or food.

So far this initiative, launched with the support of Santander, Vodafone and the collaboration of the Italian agency Independent ideas, has managed to raise more than 20,000 euros. Donation is free, although the Action Against Hunger website offers the option to donate 20 euros so that children from vulnerable families can continue to connect to classes and to buy the solidarity aid card for 80 euros for the weekly purchase of a risky family.

Of course, this is not the first time that our athletes have supported the covid-19 crisis. Alonso donated to Unicef ​​in March and with his contribution 4,000 personal protective equipment and 300,000 masks were purchased. In addition, Fernando has met with the Kings of Spain to work on how to improve the image of the country after the pandemic.

The Sainz and Alonso also joined Paul Gasol’s call to support the ‘Red Cross Responds’ campaign. Both Alonso and Sainz have donated two of their monkeys to the recent auction organized by the FIA ​​to benefit the Red Cross. The McLaren pilot has also participated in the two simracing events that have been organized with the support of SoyMotor, the GT Marathon and the Gran Turismo All Star.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard