Alonso and Sainz give the chest ‘do’ and Verstappen confirms the change of cycle in the classification of the Bahrain GP

Max verstappen has confirmed the change of cycle in the current Formula 1: it has snatched pole from Lewis hamilton, who will start second, after putting almost four tenths to the seven-time world champion.

In a Formula 1 more even than ever, Fernando Alonso you have a lot to gain if you know how to play your cards well. He will start 9th, after the first classification he has disputed in two and a half years, just behind Carlos Sainz.

The best example was this classification, in which he hit the table: while his partner Esteban Ocon did not pass Q1, hurt by the yellow flags caused by Carlos Sainz and Nikita mazepin (the first due to a breakdown, the second due to a spin), the Spanish reached Q3 without suffering too much.

(CHRONICLE IN DEVELOPMENT)