The two-time champion and Enstone team have had “serious conversations”

The Asturian continues to watch the market for more competitive options

Fernando Alonso and the Renault team have had “serious conversations” ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season and it is not ruled out that they have already signed some type of letter of intent, according to the French magazine Auto Hebdo, which explicitly refers to this Friday. to a ‘pre-contract’. The diamond brand has a free midfielder after the signing of Daniel Ricciardo by McLaren.

The existence of a pre-agreement would not necessarily guarantee anything, since for practical purposes it is not a binding document. But it would be a first meeting point and would give Cyril Abiteboul a strong argument to defend the continuity of the Enstone team, in case the company board proposes its closure.

It should be noted that Fernando’s environment maintains an excellent relationship with Renault. His representative Luis García-Abad has been acting as adviser to training for years, so that the dialogue with Abiteboul could not be more direct.

It is important to keep in mind that Fernando is attentive to the evolution of the market as a whole, as we have been able to confirm from SoyMotor.com. That includes maneuvers that a priori might seem unlikely. He likes Alexander Albon’s Red Bull, despite the problems of yesteryear with Honda. And he knows that Valtteri Bottas also ends his contract at Mercedes.

Since those changes may not ultimately depend on it, the approach to Renault involves an exploration of the available options while the rest of the unknowns have just been cleared. In addition to Auto Hebdo magazine, veteran German journalist Ralf Bach has also pointed out that Fernando is the favorite for the position at Enstone.

In this header we already pointed out this Thursday that, for Renault, the services of Fernando Alonso could be essential due to the context of the galloping crisis that the brand is going through, which may rethink the investment in Formula 1. The decision does not belong to Abiteboul and Covid- 19 invalidates any previous calculation.

Fernando will be 39 years old in 2020, but it is possible that he is facing the last opportunity to return to Formula 1 in competitive conditions to win again. He keeps the desire intact, despite the years and that the situation is not easy. And he knows that being on the grid opens possibilities that today may seem remote.

