Alonso and his “suicide strategy” in Barcelona

05/09/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso he was unable to meet his goal of finishing in the points zone for the third race in a row and fell to 17th at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Asturian started tenth on the grid after getting into Q3 yesterday, and has defended the position tooth and nail throughout the race, although his risky strategy to a stop has condemned him in the end. In spite of everything, he has arrived smiling at his appointment with the DAZN microphones and has analyzed his performance in “positive”.

“It was my strategy to have Russell behind because with Russell’s DRS we still kept the whole group that came with a new wheel behind. I wanted to have him for a second but not too close either. When I saw that Russell was overtaken, I already said: ‘well, now we are already ripe fruit, we are about to fall’. Oh well. It was a somewhat suicidal strategy, to try to catch a dot. And well, when it doesn’t come out and you lose a point it doesn’t hurt so much, but you have to work towards the next, especially in the grid position, because if you go a little higher you avoid many of these problems & rdquor ;, Alonso has summarized.

“I had the amusement park behind me. Everyone was there. With 20 laps to go, we decided not to stop and continue until the end knowing that they were going to be laps with a lot of action. So it was. In the end, for 5 or 6 laps we didn’t keep that point. Going out so far back compromised the race a bit from the beginning & rdquor ;, he added Ferdinand.

The two-time Spanish champion, who continues to “learn” in each race after two years away from the ‘big circus’, has chosen to stop with three laps to go to continue studying the balance of the Alpine in different conditions: I scored no points because we were not in the top 10, but we also wanted to see how the car handled the tires. I think those final 3 laps were valid to see that we did not have the right balance either with the soft ones. In the end I think it was a positive weekend in terms of the feeling with the car, you see that the car went well in Portugal and in Barcelona we were also doing well, but hey, that does not mean that we have work to do, in my case even more to try to be higher. All in good time. “