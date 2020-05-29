They will run with the simracer of the controversy of the virtual million dollar race

Fernando seeks his third victory at La Sarthe, after those of 2018 and 2019

Fernando Alonso and Rubens Barrichello will form a team in the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans next June. The Spaniard, who has won the last two real editions, is taking on a new online challenge at the hands of his ex-partner on the grid in Formula 1.

Both drivers will compete in the race organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the Endurance World Championship on June 13 and 14, the original date on which the test was scheduled before the worldwide outbreak of the covid-19.

Although the pandemic has postponed 24 hours to September 19 and 20, the organization is hungry for competition and has decided to keep the original date virtually.

Alonso will share an ORECA LMP2 07 with Barrichello and the simracers Olli Pahkala and Jarl Teien, according to the British magazine Autosport. The Asturian thus decides to team up with a pilot with experience in the test such as Rubens, who already raced in 2017, and with two simracers, as required by law.

One of them is Olli Pahkala, the protagonist of the controversy in the first virtual million-dollar race, held in 2017. The Finn was sanctioned with 12 seconds for abusing the ‘Fanboost’.

In this way, Alonso joins a test in which we will have very popular names. He won’t be the only Formula 1 champion to take part, as will Jenson Button, who he recently beat at the virtual Indianapolis 500 Miles.

Also competing with LMP2 will be Juan Pablo Montoya, Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly and Formula E representatives such as Jean-éric Vergne, Antonio Felix da Costa and Stoffel Vandoorne. In the GTE category will be Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella. Le Mans winners André Lotterer, Neel Jani and Nick Tandy will not miss the event either.

The test will start on Saturday June 13 at 3:00 p.m. CEST, and will end at 3:00 p.m. CEST the following day. This can be followed for free through a broadcast with comments in which several guests will participate.

