Alonso admits there is work to be done to fight in Hungary

Within the level of the middle zone, Alpine seems to be able to look into the eyes of teams of the likes of Ferrari or McLaren in the Hungarian GP, at least according to what was seen in the first two free practice sessions.

In both, Fernando Alonso was seventh, while Ocon stepped forward in the second to finish with the fourth fastest time.

“It was an ‘OK’ day, he summed up. Alonso in the team statement. “Obviously the Hungaroring is a very different type of circuit than Silverstone, and you need to adapt to these slow speed corners and the amount of action that goes into a lap.”

Alonso did 26 laps in the morning before completing 27 in the afternoon, and took advantage of the improvement of the asphalt at the Hungaroring to lower his time by more than two tenths, to a final 1: 18.169.

“We tried a few different things in the car, some of which were thinking about the very high temperatures we experienced in Budapest. [se llegaron a superar los 60 grados en el asfalto]”.

Despite the good feelings, his teammate Ocon was four tenths faster than him in FP2 in Hungary.

“We still don’t have a perfect balance in the car, so we will have to work a lot tonight, but we are getting closer to the goal, so overall it was a productive day,” concluded # 14.

From the team they admit that there is room for improvement, and warn that the position may change on Saturday, when they face other conditions. “We had two positive sessions, especially with Esteban, who felt comfortable with the car and showed a decent pace on both tire compounds,” he commented Davide Brivio, director de Alpine.

“Fernando still has a little way to go to improve the car exactly to his liking, but we have collected a lot of useful data on long runs and different tires and we can improve tomorrow.”

“The results and the final position are good, but it is difficult to read much in the leaderboard today, especially as the weather may change tomorrow. So for now, we must keep our heads down, keep working, have a good classification. and stay focused. “

For his part, Esteban Ocon was surprised by the heat that the riders experienced on the track: “It was a good Friday in general. The conditions were very complicated with the heat, which must be record-breaking here. I have never seen temperatures in track higher than 60 ° C in my career! “.

“It is very challenging to deal with the high temperatures, and having to manage the tires, the brakes and the car is a big task. Understanding all that is key, but it seems that on Saturday the temperatures will drop a lot.”

Summarizing how the A521 felt, the Frenchman concluded: “Today we were competitive and the car was decent on the only lap we did on softs. It’s a positive start to the weekend, I enjoyed it, but tomorrow we have to keep working hard for the race. qualifying, which we know is an important session on this track. “

Click on the image to enjoy all the photos of Alonso and Ocon in Hungary