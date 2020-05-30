Kimovil publishes a weekly ranking with the best-selling smartphones, and the truth, there are very few surprises. We have become used to seeing smartphones coming from China at the top and this selection is no exception.

The top 5 positions are occupied by terminals such as the realme X2 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 and the new LITTLE F2 Pro, which is in third place. Only two devices have managed to beat POCO and yes, they are from Xiaomi.

These are the most popular

5th. realme X2 Pro

4th. Redmi Note 8

3rd. LITTLE F2 Pro

The POCO device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Its design is quite striking, we find a glass body and a front entirely occupied by the screen. The front camera, hidden in a pop-up mechanism.

It does not lack power, its brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful processor manufactured by the North American firm. You can find it together with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM and demand the maximum, even the most powerful games move without any problem thanks to the Qualcomm chip. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a quad rear camera and one 4,700 mAh battery.

LITTLE F2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, NFC, IP53 protection, IR emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis vibration motor, 3.5mm headphone port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

2nd. Redmi Note 9S

This Redmi Note 9S arrives with a front fully occupied by its 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. It has a small hole for the camera that will disappear from your view within a few hours of use. Made of glass, has improved in design compared to its predecessors, with elegant lines and a square module for the cameras.

The Chinese firm chose the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G As the brain of your new device, a processor designed for gaming and that we have tested in terminals such as the OPPO Reno 2. You can find along with versions of 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM memory, it will give you all the power you need for day to day, also to enjoy the best games.

Redmi Note 9S, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + HDR10 display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

1st. Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 was one of the best-selling smartphones during the past 2019, and it is still a success. It comes with a screen 6.3-inch LCD and Full HD + resolution, along with a glass construction and a small drop-shaped notch.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a processor that we have tested countless times and that will give you a good experience. You’ll find it alongside 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB versions of RAM. The Chinese device also features four cameras on its back, led by a 48 megapixel sensor, and a battery that reaches up to 4,000 mAh.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions76.4mm x 161.3mm x 8.8mm

6.53-inch OLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 396 PPP

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM6 GB

Operating system MIUI 10 on Android 9

Storage 64/128 GB

Cameras Quad rear: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 20 MP front

4500 mAh battery with 18W type C fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, NFC and fast charging

Release date26 September in Spain

Starting price From 249 euros (offers from 211 euros)

