“I’m having fun. My mom was stranded in Buenos Aires, so we are together at home “, Martín Baclini says in dialogue with Mix 5411, about quarantine. The businessman who owns The Palace of Opportunity in Corrientes and San Luis, had to stop all kinds of work activity as a result of the pandemic. From his home, he is already preparing for his participation in the Showmatch; is one of the couples that will be part of Dancing 2020. “Last April 1st I started with virtual rehearsals ”.

“How do you live with your mom during quarantine?”

—I really enjoy your company, we haven’t been together that long. My mother (Monica Sturm) had traveled from Rosario to Buenos Aires because my brother had a stroke thirty days ago and is hospitalized. The only outings we do –in addition to shopping– is to go visit him at the clinic. Luckily, he is already in the rehabilitation stage.

– What activities do they share?

—To make up for lost time, we also do activities that we have never done before: we cook, we wash… we had a good time.

“Do you have a moment for you?”

Yes, it is a great opportunity to look within, to grow individually and also as a society. I watch series on Netflix, I take a nap, I communicate with my friends from Rosario and now rehearsals have joined.

—What is the training routine like before the Dancing?

“We have rehearsals, Monday through Monday, one and a half hours a day.” My partner is Agustina Agazzani.

“Does quarantine find you single?”

—Do you feel cared for by those who represent us?

—I agree with the decisions made by the Government. Argentina can be an example for the world.