In the complex world of Pennsylvania’s largest boarding school, Haldwell, the student body is divided into five factions. Selah Summers (Jesse Williams) leads the most dominant of the five with a heavy hand, in addition to being in charge of providing teenagers with all the illegal material they can find, from alcohol to pills.

The tension between the factions soon appeared, and when Selah’s best friend Maxxi (Lovie Simone) found a new love, the group leader decided to focus all her attention on a senior student, Paloma (Ana Mulvoy -Ten), who teaches the stratagems she uses to be a good leader. However, Paloma prefers to focus on her studies, leaving Selah alone before her worst enemy: herself.

Celeste O’Connor (‘Ghostbusters Beyond’), Jharrel Jerome (‘Mr. Mercedes’) and Gina Torres (‘Final Space’) complete the main cast of ‘Selah and The Spades’, the first cousin of the screenwriter and director Tayarisha Poe who, after her triumphant passage through the last edition of the Sundance Festival, will premiere on Prime Video on April 17 (both in the United States and in Spain).

Below is his official trailer and poster.

