Alondras win 2-1 at home to Bergantiños

04/25/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

The Larks added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Bergantiños this sunday in the Municipal Soccer do Morrazo. The Larks came with the desire to regain the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous game against Powder keg. Regarding the visiting team, the Bergantiños won in their stadium 3-2 their last match in the competition against the Arenteiro. With this defeat, the Carballés team was placed in second position after the end of the duel, while the Larks is fifth.

The first team to score was the Larks, which opened the scoreboard thanks to a bit of Luismi in minute 33, ending the first period with the result of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for the Cangue team, which widened the differences with a goal from Vilariño in the 63rd minute. The visiting team reduced distances through an own goal from Martin on the verge of the end, in 86, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Larks who entered the game were Ivan perez, Jonas, Sergio santos Y Mauro replacing Firi, Vilariño, Yahweh Y Cacheda, while changes in the Bergantiños They were Duke, Anton Y Tarí, who entered to replace You do not, Uzal Y Aaron.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Jesus Y Pablo Garcia) and those of the visiting team saw three cards, specifically Anton, Marcos Remeseiro Y Jorge Cano.

With this result, the Larks he is left with 43 points and the Bergantiños with 54 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Larks will play against him Somozas away from home, while the Bergantiños will face in his feud against the Arosa.

Data sheetLarks:Martín, Pablo García, Aitor Díaz, Jesús, Brais Martinez, Luismi, Millan, Cacheda (Mauro, min.79), Yahvé (Sergio Santos, min.79), Vilariño (Jonas, min.67) and Firi (Iván Pérez, min.61)Bergantiños:Canedo, Marcos, Iago López, Aarón (Tarí, min.65), Tuno (Duque, min.46), Uzal (Antón, min.46), Martín Lamelas, Agulló, Marcos Remeseiro, Yelco Alfaya and Jorge CanoStadium:Municipal Soccer do MorrazoGoals:Luismi (1-0, min. 33), Vilariño (2-0, min. 63) and Martín (2-1, min. 86)