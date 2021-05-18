Alondra “Nona” What was the vice you gave up?

Telemundo Alondra Gonzalez is representative of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA

During the five seasons of the Exatlon United States competition program, there are athletes who win over all fans with their extensive sports skills and sincere personalities, unafraid to share their achievements and also their failures. Such is the case of Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez, who participated in the complex fourth season, extended before a massive outbreak of COVID-19 that kept Team Contendiente in strict isolation for several weeks.

A consolidated star of women’s soccer in her native Mexico, “Nona”, as her closest affections nickname her, was unstoppable in the almost 10 months of the fourth edition of Exatlon United States, where she reached the final big day with the “Latin Gringo” from Team Famosos, his partner and friend Nate Burkhalter, with whom in the end the final prize was shared.

Recently, and with all the wave of athletes returning to Exatlon United States for a rematch, Alondra has been repeatedly questioned through social networks about a possible opportunity to return to the arenas of the Dominican Republic, but the girl clarified that She is emphatically focusing on her “first love”, soccer, and is open to working with new agents to return to the fields of the beautiful game, where many of her followers are already used to her extensive skill and mastery, There is no doubt that she is a champion!

Something that cannot be hidden from Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez is that she was always a completely frontal participant. That sincerity got her into trouble several times, as the audience misinterpreted her on several occasions, but the athletes on her team and her closest friends assure that behind a strong exterior, Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez is a very sweet girl, very determined and focused on fulfilling each of her dreams and goals.

In her social networks, Alondra shows herself as she is, as a girl her age who loves sports, her family, her pet, but according to her latest statement, also about parties with friends, which would have led her to behaviors that are not always the healthiest, such as drinking alcohol in excess, something that contrasts with her lifestyle in general, that of a professional athlete.

Recently in a live session through her Instagram account, Alondra assured that she was leading a much healthier lifestyle, as she would have given up the alcohol that she felt, it was affecting her.

“I had been questioned a lot, why I no longer drink, why I no longer” have fun “as before, I prefer a thousand times to be lying at home watching a movie than dancing in a club at 1 in the morning and I understand the why. I used alcohol as an outlet, as an escape, “I want to forget a little about my problems, I drink, I drink without measure, I drink until I don’t even know my name”, it was the typical lady shots of all parties, and that is not I like it, because you drink to forget and the next day you wake up with the raw physical, the raw moral, and the problems are still there ”. Alondra assured.

The comments on this, applauding Nona’s determination, were swift, ensuring that the Mexican athlete became a more honest example of a “real” athlete.

