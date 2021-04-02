Telemundo Alondra Gonzalez is representative of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA

Boy, the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program is turning into one for history. Since its inception, the sum of 12 athletes from previous editions mixed with 12 new athletes was shaping up to be the right ingredient for an explosive season, and it definitely has been. Lots of injuries, personal dramas, impressive awards, it all adds up to the best entertainment and that is precisely what the audience receives every night.

Time for reinforcements

Beyond the replacements that have already been added to the competition in view of the growing number of athletes who have left due to injuries, we are already in the stage when reinforcements begin to add that give an injection of adrenaline to their respective teams and usually they become a welcome addition. We have the example of Enmanuel Jaquez in the fourth installment, who came as a reinforcement and was until the final circuit of Exatlon United States.

In this fifth season, since it began, a lot has been commented on the different portals for fans of an eventual return of two emblematic participants: The “spartan” Isaiah Vidal, and Andoni García, both contenders, but said returns have not materialized, although Yes they have served for fans to put together all kinds of hypotheses about which participants would love to see the arenas back and of course, the name of the beloved Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez had to come out.

A Mexican women’s soccer star, “Nona” Gonzalez was a relentless participant in the fourth season of Exatlon United States and one of the few that remained on her feet during the almost 10 months that the season lasted, due to the temporary suspension as a measure. protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez: Would you return to EXATLON USA?

It’s the million dollar question. The return of “Nona” to the so-called “Fiercest competition on the planet” would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to Team Famosos, since if the Mexican soccer player maintains the same claw she had in season four, we are sure that she could once again reach the grand final of Exatlon United States.

Recently Alondra Gonzalez had a live session through social networks where she talked a little about her current life, her passions, Exatlon United States, and even revealed if her plans would include wearing the red Team Famosos shirt and wearing foot in the sands of the Dominican Republic.

In this very honest conversation, “Nona” told about his childhood, recounting his childhood experiences “I had a very beautiful childhood, I never lacked anything”, and that his taste for football was always, so much so that at the age of 9 joined a team for the first time.

“I always saw football as a hobby, never as my profession”, that was what he thought until he was given the opportunity to be part of the women’s Chivas, and there he understood the commitment it represented.

About Exatlon United States, Alondra revealed that she has the best memories and assures that an “improved Alondra” came from there. About her coupling process, she reveals that her “cool head” helped her to adapt, and also her vision of being in the end, and doing everything to achieve it, was what led her to that. He also confessed how he had fun in the last circuit even though it was not the best.

He has the best references of his partner Nate Burkhalter, whom he considers “the best person he has ever met.” Regarding an eventual return to Exatlon, the United States was very forceful in ensuring that its priority is soccer, where it wants to return, but if other opportunities present itself, it is ready to take them.

