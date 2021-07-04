Telemundo Alondra Gonzalez is representative of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA

Throughout its five uninterrupted seasons, the successful sports competition reality show, Exatlon United States, which has been broadcast on the Telemundo network since its inception, has had emblematic participants who have aroused all kinds of emotions in the audience, some of them They fall in love with his athletic skills and disenchant others, but at the end of the day they are all wowed. Such was the case with Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez, whom we all met in the show’s fourth season and who almost won the victory after a heart attack final with “Latin Gringo” Nate Burkhalter, who eventually became champion.

Alondra “Nona” González: Champion and pioneer of the beautiful sport

The world set its eyes on “Nona” when she arrived in the fierce sands of Exatlon USA in the fourth season of reality as part of Team Famosos. Focused and determined, Alondra González quickly became one of the best participants overall, consistently occupying the top spots on the performance chart.

Alondra in her native Mexico already had a well-known name, as she was considered a star of women’s soccer competing in Liga MX as a forward for club América.

With the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara it was where he achieved football glory in the defensive position, rising as champion in 2017. From there he went to the eternal rival of this team, the Eagles of America, where he was also crowned champion and was there where she wrote her name in indelible ink, as one of the best soccer players in all of Mexico in recent times.

Alondra “Nona” González puts on the blue shirt

But it is not one of the Contestants, as all the fans and followers of Exatlon United States know well that the participants who return to the competition always return to the same teams where they already participated, in the case of Alondra González it will be back to the king of sports, with the Cruz Azul team from Mexico, the girl let it be known on her Instagram profile, unleashing all kinds of reactions from her followers.

With an image wearing the Cruz Azul Femenil team shirt, welcoming him as a midfielder, Alondra González wrote the following: “I came back for a promise, for a rematch, and because there is nothing that makes me happier than the round one. Thank you Cruz Azul Femenil for the opportunity, for opening the doors of your house to me and for trusting me. The best is yet to come.” Assured.

On this, his own Exatlon teammates joined the hundreds of thousands of messages of support about this new beginning on the courts. “La Bala” Dennhi Callú wrote: “Congratulations champion !!!!!! You deserve that and much more .. success and have fun in this new stage “

Let us remember that Alondra González a few months ago did a live session with her fans, where after repeatedly receiving the question about a possible return to the Exatlon United States arenas, she assured that her priority was soccer, and that she was preparing to return to the courts. Well, everything indicates that this return is already a fact.

Congratulations, champion!

