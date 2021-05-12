Alondra de la Parra returns to theaters with the National Orchestra of Spain – El Sol de México

Alondra de la Parra, conductor, will conduct the National Orchestra of Spain in the twenty-first symphonic program of the season with three concerts that will take place in the Symphonic Hall of the National Music Auditorium.

“See you in Madrid on May 14, 15 and 16 with the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain!” De la Parra wrote on his Facebook account about the face-to-face concerts that will also be broadcast on Radio Clásica, from Spain.

The program consists of “Homenaje a Federico García Lorca” by Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas, “Primavera Apalache” (ballet suite) by American Aaron Copland and “El buey sobre el tejado, op. 58 ”by Frenchman Darius Milhaud.

The Tribute to Federico García Lorca was composed in 1944 and listed on the populist side, but with modernist touches. “To fight together bravely, in the trenches, in the chair, in the book, in the poem, against the darkness that buries consciences”, said the composer Silvestre Revueltas on the day of the premiere of the work during a Spanish tour carried out in the middle of Civil War in which the composition was offered to an audience of Republican soldiers.

➡️ Lyrics, the book in which Paul McCartney compiles 154 songs

While Aaron Copland’s ballet Appalachian Spring, also released in 1944, became an emblem of American music. It is a modern musical work that has achieved wide circulation and growing popularity as an orchestral suite.

Finally, Darius Milhaud with his piece “The ox on the roof” anticipated all political implications by assembling a set of popular Brazilian melodies –tangos, machichas, sambas and catiras– and dressing them with polytonal techniques.

De la Parra has distinguished himself for his fascinating performances and his commitment to Latin American composers. He has conducted more than 100 international orchestras, from the Orchester de Paris, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich, Bamberg Symphony, to São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

From January 2017 to November 2019, she was the musical director of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, making her the first musical director of an Australian orchestra. She is also an official cultural ambassador for Mexico and since July 2017, Deutsche Welle has broadcast “Música Maestra,” a new classic format featuring Alondra de la Parra.