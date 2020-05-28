Aloe mask against deep wrinkles and signs of aging | Unsplash

Aloe mask against deep wrinkles and signs of aging. If you are already tired of spending a fortune on beauty products and want take care of your skin naturally and knowing the ingredients that come into contact with your skin, we have a very effective remedy to make your skin look more pretty and young.

With the passage of time, the appearance of wrinkles or annoying crow’s feet is inevitable, they are a consequence of the experiences we have lived, but if you do not want your memories to leave you wrinkled face, the Aloe and olive oil mask is what you need.

Aloe has become one of our favorite ingredients since it has a large number of properties that help treat wrinkles, which is why it has become a favorite for women. beauty routines, since its tightening and moisturizing effect are ideal for firming and rejuvenate the skin.

For his part, olive oil It is a great ally since it frees the skin from the feared free radicals, preventing damage, in addition to repairing damaged tissues and having vitamins K and E, which help prevent premature aging, and last but not least hydrates your skin deeply, making it softer.

To prepare this mask you just have to mix 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, the yolk of 1 egg and 2 tablespoons of olive oil until you create a homogeneous paste that you will apply to your face, let it act for 30 minutes and rinse with warm water, you can use this mask Twice a week with excellent results.

