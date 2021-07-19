Alocen is erased from the NBA draft

The base of Real Madrid Carlos Alocen has decided to withdraw his draft eligibility from the NBA, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The young player of the white club will have the opportunity to be chosen next season in which he will not have to carry out the procedure since he will automatically appear as a potential choice for being 21 years old.

This past season Alocen has averaged 4.7 points and 2 assists playing 14 minutes on average with him Real Madrid on the League

Endesa.

According to Givony, other European players who have also decided to delete their names from the draft are French forwards Tom Digbeu and Yoan Makoundou.