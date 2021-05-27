Alo Yoga Moto Legging Sale 2021 – Celebrity-Favorite Leggings Deal

As someone who has worn almost exclusively leggings since the start of quarantine, I’m always looking for sales on cozy clothes. So imagine my surprise when I came across Alo Yoga’s internet-famous Moto Leggings on sale for Memorial Day.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Why, yes, they are the same ones Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes, and the Hadid sisters are all lowkey obsessed with — thanks for asking!

GothamGetty Images

The high-rise style is made with Alo Yoga’s special sculpting Airbrush material to emphasize your curves in all the right ways. Not only does the fabric have a comfortable four-way stretch, but it’s also known to wick away moisture and keep odor at bay.

High-Waist Moto Legging – Rich Navy / Rich Navy Glossy

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 57.00

Of course, these leggings have a lot more to offer than comfort. With ribbed detailing and a glossy finish, this pair looks like leather pants (aka leggings you would actually wear in public).

And as if things couldn’t get any better, Alo Yoga is shaving $ 57 off the asking price. That’s literally 50 percent off. (And TBH, have we ever seen these bbs for cheaper? Don’t think so!) Seeing as these leggings are a viral bestseller, I would run, not walk, to this sale.

Oh, and for more Alo Yoga goodies on sale for Memorial Day, check it all out right here.

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women’s Health, and Men’s Health, among others.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io