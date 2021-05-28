Alo Yoga Memorial Day Sale 2021 – Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals

Katie buckleitner

ICYMI, pretty much anything and everything can be found on sale at the moment thanks to Memorial Day sales being in full swing. (Nice, cushy mattresses to upgrade your bedroom? Sunglasses that double as paparazzi-repellers? A modern bidet? Check, check and, believe it or not, check.)

Good news for anyone else realizing that the athleisure they lived in throughout the pandemic is far past being worse for wear at this point. Alo Yoga (as in the cult-loved activewear brand that counts wearers in every celebrity from Taylor Swift to Katie Holmes) just secretly restocked their sale section with over 300 new markdowns for Memorial Day Weekend. Besides including the exact moto leggings Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid have been spotted in marked down for the lowest price we’ve ever seen (!!!), the new sale additions include a fresh crop of warm weather-friendly workout clothes, sweats, and accessories.

Considering how Alo Yoga rarely goes on sale outside of Black Friday and flies out of stock on days ending in ‘and’ to begin with, this is absolutely not the sale to sleep on this weekend. Ahead, our favorites to add to cart now.

1

these celebrity-loved leggings

High-Waist Moto Legging

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 114 $ 57 (50% off)

Behold, the moto leggings Hailey Bieber, T-Swift, and too many other celebrities to count have been spotted in over the years. Aesthetic appeal aside, we love these for their universally flattering fit and comfy all-day wear. PS $ 57 is the lowest price we’ve ever seen these offered for.

two

this cozy jacket

Flurry Sherpa Jacket

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 178 $ 89 (50% off)

I know, I know. I’m sweating right now, too. But! Because Alo Yoga’s sherpa creations are iconic and don’t even go on sale this steeply during Black Friday, it’d be a wise choice to add this cozy number to cart before it sells out.

3

these sunny shorts

Airbrush Biker Short

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 56 $ 34 (39% off)

Biker short szn is in full swing. Not for the faint of heart, we love this bright yellow pair for being fiercely confident.

4

this comfy bra

Alosoft Lounge Bra

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 58 $ 46 (21% off)

If you’re after a medium impact sport bra, this one is comfy enough for virtually every workout and great for wearing underneath chunky knits on days when you’re really not feeling underwire.

5

this peachy headband

Airlift Headband in Strawberry

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 18 $ 14 (22% off)

Because who among us mid-workout hasn’t had the thought before that it’d be really nice to have a headband RFN ??

6

these perfect leggings

High-Waist Embody Legging

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 118 $ 83 (30% off)

TBH, there’s no such thing as too many black leggings. This pair boasts paneled details and subtle mesh cutouts, making them a fashionable choice.

7

this breezy tank

Model Tank in Marina

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 48 $ 29 (40% off)

A no-fuss workout tank is always a good idea, especially when you know the quality will last you years.

8

these snakeskin leggings

High-Waist Snakeskin Vapor Legging

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 114 $ 91 (20% off)

The chicest animal print leggings you ever did see.

9

this cake top

Alolux Glimpse Long Sleeve

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 68 $ 41 (40% off)

This ridiculously soft top features side slits, making it a smart companion for your favorite high-waist leggings.

10

this editor-approved pick

Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants

ALO aloyoga.co

$ 98 $ 78 (20% off)

Here, a chic loungewear alternative to the sweatpants you wore all throughout 2020. Editor’s note: I own these and can attest to these being among the most comfy pants I’ve ever worn in my life.

