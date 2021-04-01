Almudévar’s triumph against Valdefierro (2-0)

04/01/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The Almudévar added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Valdefierro this thursday in the Virgin of the Crown. The Almudévar arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-3 victory against the Tamarite. For his part, the Valdefierro lost by a result of 1-4 in the previous duel against the Robres. With this defeat the Valdefierro was placed in ninth position at the end of the match, while the Almudévar is sixth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Almudévar, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Brown in minute 52. Subsequently, the Almudevano team scored, increasing the score through a goal by Ruiz at 66 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

The referee decided to caution two players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Ruiz and by the Valdefierro admonished Lorente.

With this result, the Almudévar he is left with 28 points and the Valdefierro with 22 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Almudévar is against him CD Cariñena, Meanwhile he Valdefierro will face the CF Épila.

Data sheetAlmudévar:Siro, Alberto Gumiel, Luisja, Álex García (Moreno, min.31), Ainoza, Nacho (Hazelnuts, min.76), Dani Marqués (Hernández, min.71), Ruiz (Jabato, min.71), Salcedo, Noah and BridgeValdefierro:Rosado, Daniel Bernal, Edu, Lorente, Diego Muñoz, Cardiel, Sainz, Gazzoni, Marin, Sanchez and Keinel A.Stadium:Virgin of the CrownGoals:Moreno (1-0, min. 52) and Ruiz (2-0, min. 66)