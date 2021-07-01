Almudena Blasco and Maho Hayakawa, champions after an epic final

Maho Hayakawa and Almudena Blasco, champions of the Santander Golf Tour Valencia Doubles.

The second and last day of competition of the doubles tournament of the Santander Golf Tour of Valencia began with the sky totally clear to define the winner of the second test of the season in the Oliva Nova Golf Club, who has presented his best clothes in the two days of competition.

The Valencian Almudena Blasco and the japanese Maho hayakawa They started the second day six strokes ahead of their pursuers, the amateurs Rocío Tejedo Y Natalia Faithful. At the end of the first holes, the advantage was reduced to four strokes, thanks to a first round of 33 strokes by the Valencian amateurs.

The second round promised strong emotions. The Japanese and the Valencian could not start any birdie until hole 14, where they took advantage of the first par 5 of the second round. On the contrary, Tejedo and Fiel achieved a dream second round, with five birdies in the last seven holes that allowed them to tie for the lead and force the playoff with the Valencian-Japanese couple, thanks to a 64-stroke round.

The hole 18 of the Oliva Nova Golf Club, a par four that allowed the players to get from one to the green, was going to witness the tiebreaker between the two couples that came out in the stellar match. In the first hole of playoff, both pairs signed the birdie to extend a hole more the playoff. In the second, again on the 18th hole, the pair served the two pairs to return for the third time at the exit of par 4. Finally, on the third tiebreaker hole, Maho Hayakawa signed the pair, a result that served the couple to proclaim themselves champions of Santander Golf Tour Valencia Doubles.

“It is the first time we have played together and we have connected very well, I am very happy for everything Almudena has helped me during the week” Maho assured.

“The day has been very tense, but the truth is that I have not noticed nervous. We have turned around, we have been patient, and we have fought to the end to take this victory in a very tight and exciting finish. Both Rocío and Natalia have made it very difficult for us. In short, I am very happy for both of us and for how well we have connected ” Almudena summarized.

Behind, Natalia Escuriola and Piti Martínez Bernal finished in third position after signing a round of 69 strokes, finishing with minus one total.

The special awards went to the hands of Natalia Escuriola Y Piti Martínez Bernal for the best celebration, and Marta Muñoz Y Row Courteous to the best uniformed couple.

The next appointment of the Santander Golf Tour will be in Golf Lerma with the dispute of Santander Golf Tour Burgos matchplay tournament that will be the third test of this 2021 circuit sponsored by Banco Santander.

Final round results

About the circuit

