Almudena Blasco and her team win the PRO AM in Valencia- Ten Golf

Almudena Blasco and her team, winners of the PRO AM of the Santander Golf Tour in Valencia.

Spectacular sunrise in the Oliva Nova Golf Club to host the twenty-one teams captained by the professional players of this Santander Golf Tour. Together with them, four amateurs for each professional willing to give their all in this pleasant day of competition PRO AM.

The Valencian team Almudena Blasco he dominated from start to finish, setting the best mark for both the first nine holes (-17 under par) and the second (-18 par). Behind, in second position finished the team captained by Piti Martínez Bernal (-33 total) and that of Ana Fernandez de Diego (-31 under par) in third place.

The champion team led by Almudena Blasco achieved a great final mark (-35 total) with the team formed by Jorge Morata, Amparo Roig, Vicente Pascual and Liliana Gómez.

But not only the sport has stood out today in Valencia, since it has also been carried out, as is tradition in the Santander Golf Tour, the charity contest to raise funds in this case, for the Aladina Foundation.

Today’s results presage a very close doubles tournament starting tomorrow, when the competition begins to see who takes the trophy in the second round of the season, which takes place at the Oliva Nova Golf Club (Valencia).

Facts about the field

Designed by Severiano Ballesteros in 1995, it occupies about 50 hectares. Wide fairways, gently undulating greens and water hazards determine the strategy of the game.

It is a long route (6,312m., Slope 129), but very flat and pleasant to walk. Teeing is comfortable on most holes, but approaching the green requires skill and cunning. The invisible presence of the sea is evident in the breeze, which determines the choice of club and the way in which each hole is played.

Ten artificial lakes reflect the beauty of the palm trees and the sky, and host the activity of many species of fish and birds. A perfect complement to the exquisite care and maintenance of the route and its garden areas.

About the circuit

The Santander Golf Tour is a firm commitment by Banco Santander to professional women’s golf and has the support of Santander Private Banking, Carmignac and RSM as sponsors, and with Orange and Golf Hadas as collaborators. Wilson Golf, Ms. Worker, Addictive and Estrella Damm are preferred providers. The Royal Spanish Golf Federation together with the Madrid Golf Federation, the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation and the rest of the territorial Federations through which the circuit passes add the rest of the essential support for the celebration of this tour.