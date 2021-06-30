Almudena Blanco and Maho Hayakawa lead after the first day

The Spanish Almudena Blasco and the japanese Maho hayakawa, with a card shared with 67 hits (five under par), they have positioned themselves as leaders after the first day of the Santander Golf Tour Valencia Doubles, second round of the season, which takes place in the Oliva Nova Golf Club.

The couple formed by Blasco and Hayakawa, in a first round played under the ‘greensome’ modality (the two players execute their tee shot and then choose one of them and continue to the end of the hole with alternate strokes), they dominate with a wide advantage of six strokes to the formed by the ‘amateurs’ by the locals Rocío Tejedo and Natalia Fiel, 15 and 16 years old, respectively, who signed a 73 (+1) and occupy the second position.

This Thursday the final day will be played, under the modality of ‘fourball’ (best ball).