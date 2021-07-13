Almost two years later Timothée Chalamet returns to the red carpet for Cannes

He also posed as a rockstar with Adrien Brody, who also stars in The French Dispatch.

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody. (Kate Green / .)

And the grand finale … posing with the entire cast at the Cannes Film Festival to enter the premiere of the film.

Bill Murray, Hippolyte Girardot, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Lyna Khoudri, Tilda Swinton, Alexandre Desplat, Stephen Park and Mathieu Amalric (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / . for Kering)

At the end of the film performance, the audience applauded the cast and, of course, the director.