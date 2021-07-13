in Movies

Almost two years later Timothée Chalamet returns to the red carpet for Cannes

He also posed as a rockstar with Adrien Brody, who also stars in The French Dispatch.

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody. (Kate Green / .)

And the grand finale … posing with the entire cast at the Cannes Film Festival to enter the premiere of the film.

"The French Dispatch" Red Carpet - The 74th Annual Cannes Film FestivalBill Murray, Hippolyte Girardot, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Lyna Khoudri, Tilda Swinton, Alexandre Desplat, Stephen Park and Mathieu Amalric (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / . for Kering)

At the end of the film performance, the audience applauded the cast and, of course, the director.

