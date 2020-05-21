In contrast to the 924 thousand recovered, the updated number of infections reached more than five million infections this Thursday.

Almost two million of the people infected by the new coronavirus in the world have managed to recover, most of them in the United States, a country that has become the new center of the pandemic.

In contrast to the million 924 thousand recovered, the updated number of infections reached more than five million infections this Thursday, shows the balance carried out by Johns Hopkins University, of which 329,816 have died of complications.

Meanwhile, the United States accumulates one million 556 thousand coronavirus transmissions, and 93 thousand 863 deaths, with figures that show that the country gradually returns to activities.

The number of passengers on the New York subway, for example, increased 50 percent this Thursday compared to last month, still well below normal, authorities of that city on the American east coast reported, who also reported an increase in vehicular mobility.

While, Russia, second country now most affected by the health crisis, totaling 317 thousand 557 coronavirus infections and three thousand 099 deaths. Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that the data on Covid-19 deaths in Russia is accurate.

In Latin America, Brazil is the third country hardest hit by infections derived from the new coronavirus with 291,579 infections and 18,859 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins estimates.

Those who died in Italy from coronaviruses now number 32,486, with 156 in the last 24 hours, a figure slightly lower than the previous day, according to the latest official data from Civil Protection.

The total cases of contagion since the beginning of the emergency, on February 21, are 228 thousand 006, most of them in Lombardy, the region most affected by the coronavirus in the European nation.

Deaths from coronavirus fell to 48 in Spain in one day, the fifth consecutive day below one hundred, the Ministry of Health reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 28,090.

The deceased in Italy with coronaviruses amounted to 32 thousand 486, only 156 in the last 24 hours, a figure slightly lower than the previous day, according to the latest official data from Civil Protection.

Meanwhile, projections by health authorities in South Africa, the African country most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, anticipate that in the most pessimistic scenario, the coronavirus will cause nearly 50,000 deaths and some 3,600,000 infections. (Ntx)