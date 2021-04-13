Almost there! Natti Natasha shows off her latest ultrasound | Instagram

The producer and next husband of reggaeton artist Natti Natasha shared the ultrasound of the 34th week of the baby that they are waiting for and that will soon come into their lives, where they will surely receive her with much love.

Natti Natasha and her partner Raphy Pina they have managed to perfectly keep their secrets very well kept to be true.

First it was the relationship of both that, over time, became an open secret, but certainly many were unaware.

Later it was the pregnancy of the singer who, for all that it cost her to stay in condition, they preferred to keep quiet until everything was safe and accurate.

However, since they made it known that they were in the sweet waiting, they have kept almost nothing for themselves, or well, maybe the name of the baby girl.

Let’s remember that a few weeks ago they made a babyshower in style and there they revealed that it would be a girl and that the whole family was happy with the news.

In turn, Raphy lives proudly showing off how spoiled the beautiful singer is, how well they have a good time and how big the belly of the reggaeton is.

But he has also already shown his next princess in the different routine ultrasounds that they do to the Dominican.

Now that you have reached your week 34, the producer and proud father published the echo on his official Instagram account.

The baby sends them a kiss from PICO Manana # 34 weeks. It is in Perfect condition ”, was the message with which Natti’s fiancé accompanied the tender image.

As expected, the millions of fans have not stopped leaving messages of love to the couple and especially to the princess, who will soon arrive to cheer the hearts of one of the most important female reggaeton singers in the entertainment industry. Hispanic.

On the other hand, the manager, producer and sentimental partner of the singer made public some photographs of when she was overweight and had not yet declared her love for Natti Natasha.

We already know that the relationship between Raphy Pina and the spectacular Natti Natasha was not disclosed as soon as it began, but rather long after, when it was already an open secret.

Since then, fans of the singer and now, of the couple, have devoted themselves to be aware of both what Raphy publishes and what the singer publishes.

However, Raphy has managed to gain great relevance within social networks, not only is he dedicated to the music business, but also encourages tourism in his native island Puerto Rico, makes challenges that promote the careers of several artists and the best of Everything is an exemplary father and that is made clear by his children every time they appear on the internet.

But another of the things that characterizes the producer very much is his good sense of humor coupled with his frontality.

If you remember, we can find photos where Raphy visibly looked heavier, and over time, we have seen him lose it in an impressive way.

This is due to a bariatric surgery (operation in which the size of the stomach is greatly reduced) that was performed that helped him not only to look amazing, but to improve his quality of life.

Today we always observe the executive move, jump and dance with more skill than before, in fact, he currently receives a lot of compliments on social networks as does his partner and mother of the daughter he is expecting.

As if that were not enough, Raphy has begun to offer a helping hand to all who, like him, at some point have suffered from this disease that afflicts millions of people in the world, such as obesity.