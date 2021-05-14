Almost seven million immunized in Spain after a new daily vaccination record

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Spain has once again accelerated until reaching the nearly seven million immunized citizens With the complete guideline, 14.7% of the population, after 611,767 serums have been punctured in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure of the entire campaign.

This Friday’s vaccination report, which collects data from Thursday, indicates that the total immunized stands at 6,976,683 citizens and that of the more than 611,000 doses inoculated in one day, 260,527 have served to complete the pattern.

From Thursday of last week until this Thursday, that is, in a week, they have been immunized with the complete schedule of the vaccine to 1,020,232 people.

Regarding the daily vaccine administration data, the one notified this Friday has been the highest of the campaign after the more than 573,000 punctures on May 5.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, so far this week they have been inoculated 1.8 million doses, waiting for the vaccination from Friday to Sunday.

Vaccination in Spain.EFE

On Monday 332,037 were inoculated, on Tuesday 461,154, on Wednesday 448,127 and this Thursday, the record record of 611,767 serums.

Last week they were inoculated 2.7 million serums, the highest amount in a week since vaccination began four months ago.

The latest Health data reveals that the number of people who have been punctured for some protection against the coronavirus amounts to 14,911,306 citizens, 31.4% of the population, and of this total, 7,934,623 have their first dose, while almost 7 million have the full regimen.

Spain has received to date 23,902,545 doses of the vaccines, of which 23,902,545 have been inoculated, almost 91%.

This Friday, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura were the first to announce that the increased arrival of serums from Pfizer in June -more than 13 million announced yesterday by the Chief Executive, Pedro Sánchez- will lead to the beginning of vaccinating the 30 to 39-year-old group.

This Friday, Navarra joins the eight territories -Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Extremadura, the Valencian Community, the Community of Madrid and Catalonia- which confirmed this Thursday that in June they will begin to vaccinate the group of 40 to 49 years.