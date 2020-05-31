As it had already been published publicly by the Squadron, the amount was reverted to finance the social program of the club ‘Dignity to the Idols’

The reruns of historical conquests of Brazilian clubs not only fueled the fans’ imagination, but also presented themselves as a form of collection amid the revenue crisis due to the pause in competitions where Bahia took advantage of this aspect.

According to figures presented by the Squadron, a total of R $ 79,850.00 was collected with the so-called “symbolic sale” of tickets to accompany the replay of the second game of the 1988 Brazilian Championship decision. On the occasion, with a 0-0 draw at the front to Internacional in Beira-Rio, the Tricolor fan was able to celebrate his second national title in Porto Alegre and throughout Brazil.

The consideration received by the fans was in discount coupons both in the official store of Bahia and also in food items on the return of the activities to the Fonte Nova Arena.

With a very consolidated financial structure since the beginning of the administration of President Guilherme Bellintani, Bahia had already anticipated that it would revert all the revenue collected in this initiative to the social program “Dignity to the Idols”. As the name implies, the idea of ​​the aforementioned initiative is to assist names that have gone through the Squadron and are currently experiencing financial difficulties or even a situation of vulnerability.

