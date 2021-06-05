Qatar World Cup



Almost not, Brazil! Richarlison and Neymar saved the ideal score



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz June 4, 2021, 09:36 pm

The ‘Canarinha’ carried out a very tough match against Ecuador in the Qualifiers.

At the close of the seventh round of the Qualifiers, Brazil maintained its perfect performance against Ecuador at the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre.

Despite being a locked game and at times even, the emotions were not lacking. In FUTBOLRED we remember the annotations of Richarlison and Neymar (controversial criminal):

Brazil 1-0 Ecuador – Richarlison (65 ‘)

Brazil 2-0 Ecuador – Neymar (65 ‘)