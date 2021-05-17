almost it comes down to twelve people

Unfortunately, the publications anti-vaccines on social media they are very much the order of the day. They were already prevalent before the pandemic. Now, when our only way out of this nightmare depends precisely on the coronavirus vaccines, the hoaxes return on them. They are so varied that it is not uncommon to think that there are many people behind them. However, it seems that there are basically twelve.

It is the conclusion of a study, carried out by the Non-Profit Center to Fight Digital Hate Y Anti-Vax Watch, an organization that monitors the vaccine industry. They both followed up on posts about anti-vaccine conspiracies posted on social media. between February 1 and March 26, 2021. In total, more than 812,000 distributed Come in Facebook and Twitter.

Each of them had been shared thousands of times, but it was not difficult to get to their origin. Thus they were able to verify who are the main responsible for its dissemination.

The twelve anti-vaccine publications

When analyzing the origin of the anti-vaccine publications, they found that 65% of them came from the same twelve people. These were Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Sherri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper, and Kevin Jenkins. Most are osteopaths and other pseudo-therapists, although there is also a blogger, an environmental activist and a humanitarian activist. All of them are influential people, with a good position and many followers on social networks.

Most of them are osteopaths and other types of pseudo-therapists

In total, there are about 59 million. But, curiously, many of the people who spread their hoaxes and anti-vaccine conspiracies do not even follow them. The messages run like wildfire, using the networks of people who have no proof of the existence of the original sender as a fuse.

Thus, an intricate anti-vaccine network, which can jeopardize everything that coronavirus vaccines are achieving.

Therefore, the authors of this study defend that these accounts are vetoed. This may seem difficult, under the umbrella of the freedom of expression. However, when the message endangers the lives of other people, you have to act. And spreading that vaccination can cause disease or that it is used to chip us and control us is, without a doubt, a danger to public health.

And now that?

Last March, one of the authors of this study, Imran Ahmed, already published in Nature Communications his concern regarding the results they were beginning to see.

Two months have passed. However, they have not yet taken all the action on the matter that they recommended at the time. In fact, in a follow-up test conducted On April 25 It was found that 10 of them still had their accounts Facebook and Twitter active. In addition, 9 were also on Instagram.

Ten of them are still on Facebook and Twitter

Although Facebook long ago decided to take action and censor this type of content, some information is still leaking. And it is where the anti-vaccine speeches of these twelve people are most proclaimed, since they represent the 73% of all content of this type in said social network. As for Twitter, it is more varied, since only one 17% of publications originate from your accounts.

Be that as it may, controlling what these twelve people spread is important to avoid greater evils. In Spain we have been able to verify with Miguel Bosé how dangerous it can be to let a public figure speak about hoaxes without scientific evidence. And in his case, at least, he is a singer, so that, as he himself acknowledged in his interview with Jordi Évole, he is not qualified to refute the arguments of a scientist. And that may be one way to catch their deception.

The problem is that of the twelve people from whom the majority of anti-vaccine publications come, nine they call themselves doctors. Many do not even have a medical degree. And, even if they did, it is clear that their statements lack scientific evidence. But, by putting the term doctor in front of your name, you can fall into a fallacy of authority, which would give your speech a dangerous acceptance. Freedom of expression is important, but also safeguarding people’s lives and health. For this reason, the wick that makes his hoaxes run must be cut, before it is too late.

