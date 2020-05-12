Sebastián hosts a radio program and is (relatively) famous. A fan just told him on the street that he hears it “a little off” on the air. Sebastián does not take it very seriously, but then his head takes on the criticism and calls his producer with a tone of complaint. On the other side of the line they tell him to relax, that that afternoon he will interview live ex-Beatle Paul McCartney. Sebastián lights up and wants to touch the sky. He raises his arms in the midst of the crowd on Florida Street in Buenos Aires, dances with passers-by and shouts an imaginary goal from Atlanta, the passion of his life. Is happy. Or almost happy.

This is the name of the new bet of Argentine production of Netflix, a friendly comedy of 10 chapters ideal to see in marathon during the quarantine by the coronavirus. It has not gone wrong. Almost happy it premiered on May 1 and immediately became the most watched in Argentina. Sebastián de Casi Feliz is Sebastián Wainrach, a scriptwriter, actor and radio host of fame in Argentina who has a lot to do with the character he has created for this fiction. “It is not me”, Wainrach clarifies, but admits that there is a “world in common, the radio”, which has accelerated empathy with the Argentine public.

Sebastián is divorced from Pilar, played by Mónica Pérez, and has twins. The separation has been on good terms, so much so that the sexual tension between the couple runs through all the fiction. The unresolved conflict weaves the suffering of the protagonist, a man “in the middle of life”, as in The Divine Comedy, who always seems uncomfortable with reality. “When we think about the character, we go through the commonplace that it is a kind of Woody Allen, but then we gave it a more nostalgic, more Buenos Aires profile,” explains the director of the series, Hernán Guerschuny. Maybe that’s why history has hit so hard among the Argentine public.

“We created the world with Hernán and we wanted him to be punctual and local, even though someone might say that he is a danger to a series on Netflix. But I believe in that maxim that says “paint your village and you will paint the world.” It was also clear that it was a comedy, “he explains. Localism was not, finally, a problem for the platform, which found in Almost happy a new commercial strategy. “At the beginning they asked us to make history travel, to make it universal. But when they read the scripts they told us ‘keep doing that.’ Now the objective is for it to work well in Argentina, to have very local series and for that to attract the attention of other countries ”, explains Guerschuny.

In quarantine, Almost Happy can be an effective lifeguard. The comedy lifts the mood and remembers that just weeks ago we had a barbecue with friends or we celebrated birthdays. Its success will also serve to give visibility to Argentine production, of good quality but always burdened by lack of money. Without official support and recurring economic crises, filming in Buenos Aires is heroic work.

Netflix barely has Argentine products on the bill today, the best-known Puerta 7 or Apache, the series that tells the story of soccer player Carlos Tévez. “Almost happy is a smaller bet and with less budget, which paradoxically is doing very well. Hopefully this will open the door to other products, because this is a very difficult time for national productions, “says Gerchuny, the director. The bet has worked.

